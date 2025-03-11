Walsh alleges ‘corruption’ played role in defeat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NIS, Serbia, March 11, 2025 – Michaela Walsh has alleged “corruption” played a role in her unanimous decision defeat at the World Boxing Championships by Serbia’s Andjela Brankovic.

Home fighter Brankovic was unanimously awarded the opening round and claimed a 4-1 split decision in the final round by the judges of the 58kg contest, while Belfast boxer Walsh forced a 3-2 split decision in the second.

Overall, sixth seed Brankovic was awarded the win by all five judges.

Belfast fighter Walsh, 31, posted on her Instagram, external that her “dream was stolen” and she refuses “to let corruption define my story”.

“I stepped into the ring at the World Championships against hometown boxer and dominated the fight,” she said.

“It was clear as day. Yet somehow, the decision went against me.”

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) boycotted both the previous men’s and women’s amateur World Championships in 2023 in protest over the way the sport is governed by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

In October, member clubs of the IABA voted to remove any references of the IBA from its constitution, although it remains a member to compete at its events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both the IBA and IABA have been contacted for comment in relation to Walsh’s comments and the bout with Brankovic.

The future of amateur boxing at the Olympics had been in doubt after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped the IBA of its status as the sport’s world governing body in 2023 after it failed to meet reforms following its 2019 suspension over governance issues and alleged corruption.

However, the sport’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles was boosted in February after the breakaway World Boxing was provisionally recognised by the IOC.

In her post, two-time Olympian Walsh said decisions have “real consequences” for the fighters and added it was something she “cannot accept”.

“This sport is my livelihood, my passion, my life. Decisions like this have real consequences – funding cut, years of sacrifice overlooked, and dreams stolen in plain sight,” she added.

“Do they not understand what we put into this? The blood, sweat and tears?

“But let me be clear: this was a victory. I refuse to let corruption define my story.

“I will rise again, I will fight again, and I will be the champion I know I am.”