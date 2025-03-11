Talanta Stadium on course for completion by December 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2025 – Completion of the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium remains on course for the end of this year.

A dispatch from the Cabinet on Tuesday evening indicates the new stadium is 40 per cent done, with contractors burning the midnight oil to meet the deadline.

“The cabinet was also briefed on the progress of the Talanta Hela Stadium at Jamhuri Park, Nairobi, which is now 40% complete. Once finished, the 60,000-seater stadium will be Kenya’s largest, with the government aiming to complete it by the end of the year. This underscores its commitment to modernising sports infrastructure,” the communique indicated.

Moreover, the completion of the stadium is billed to be a landmark achievement in the country’s sporting history, rivalling the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

“The last time a stadium of this magnitude was built in Kenya was 45 years ago – Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani – making Talanta Hela a landmark achievement in the country’s sporting history,” the dispatch pointed out.

Talanta Hela, expected to be Kenya’s biggest venue, has been designated as one of the host venues for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations – to be co-hosted with Uganda and Tanzania.

Construction of the stadium commenced in March last year, following a groundbreaking ceremony by President William Ruto in the same month.

The stadium – exclusively designed for football and rugby – is being constructed to world class standards and includes modern facilities such as doping control rooms, spectator-related areas, medical rooms, VIP hospitality as well as TV and broadcasting areas.

It will also include a minimum floodlight capacity of 500 lux as well as adequate parking areas.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are supervising the works by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), who are the contractors.