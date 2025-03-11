Slot wary of plucky PSG ahead of Champions League return leg - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot during a training session. PHOTO/LFC/X

UEFA Champions League

Slot wary of plucky PSG ahead of Champions League return leg

Published

LIVERPOOL, England, March 11, 2025 – Liverpool boss Arne Slot says his side will need to produce their best performance of the season to see off Paris St-Germain and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Reds were second-best for the majority of their last-16 first leg in Paris last week, but snatched a 1-0 victory thanks to Harvey Elliott’s late strike.

It was a memorable result but Slot knows it needs to be backed up with a big performance at Anfield on Tuesday.

“Yes. I do think so,” he said, when asked if Liverpool need to be better than they have been in any other game under him so far this season.

“This is the most complete team we have faced so far.

“We have faced Arsenal and Manchester City and they are not big margins but the intensity [PSG] play at combined with the quality – and they are one of the richest clubs – and a great manager it is not easy to play against.”

Liverpool have lost just once so far at Anfield this season – a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in September.

Slot insists his side will not adopt a cautious approach against PSG to try to avoid a second home defeat of the campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We try to play every game to try to win,” he added.

“That is also what we tried to do last week, it wasn’t our intention to be so low [deep] all the time.

“[On Tuesday] we want to play a different game, the intention is always the same – we are not going to go for a draw.”

Forward Cody Gakpo is available for selection after recovering from an injury.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved