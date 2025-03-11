Slot wary of plucky PSG ahead of Champions League return leg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, March 11, 2025 – Liverpool boss Arne Slot says his side will need to produce their best performance of the season to see off Paris St-Germain and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds were second-best for the majority of their last-16 first leg in Paris last week, but snatched a 1-0 victory thanks to Harvey Elliott’s late strike.

It was a memorable result but Slot knows it needs to be backed up with a big performance at Anfield on Tuesday.

“Yes. I do think so,” he said, when asked if Liverpool need to be better than they have been in any other game under him so far this season.

“This is the most complete team we have faced so far.

“We have faced Arsenal and Manchester City and they are not big margins but the intensity [PSG] play at combined with the quality – and they are one of the richest clubs – and a great manager it is not easy to play against.”

Liverpool have lost just once so far at Anfield this season – a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in September.

Slot insists his side will not adopt a cautious approach against PSG to try to avoid a second home defeat of the campaign.

“We try to play every game to try to win,” he added.

“That is also what we tried to do last week, it wasn’t our intention to be so low [deep] all the time.

“[On Tuesday] we want to play a different game, the intention is always the same – we are not going to go for a draw.”

Forward Cody Gakpo is available for selection after recovering from an injury.