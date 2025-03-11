Rooney and Fury to manage England at Soccer Aid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 11, 2025 – Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will join Wayne Rooney as two of England’s co-managers for Soccer Aid 2025.

Former England striker Rooney will also come out of retirement to play in the annual charity match against a World XI on Sunday, 15 June.

This year’s fundraiser for Unicef returns to Old Trafford, home of Rooney’s former team Manchester United.

Last year’s game took place at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and raised more than £15m for charity.

“The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight,” said Fury.

“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it’s even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year, and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney.”

Rooney, 39, managed at the 2020 Soccer Aid and played in the following year’s game.

He said: “I’m a big boxing fan, so to do it alongside Tyson Fury is fantastic. We have this in common – we’ll both be taking it incredibly seriously.

“It’s great to lace up the old boots again – and see some old friends.”

Rooney will play alongside former team-mates Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, while Joe Hart, Steph Houghton and Toni Duggan will all make their Soccer Aid debuts.

Singer Louis Tomlinson will also return along with the likes of Sam Quek, Paddy McGuinness, Tom Grennan and Sir Mo Farah.

Former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci and Denmark forward Nadia Nadim will make their Soccer Aid debuts as part of the World XI, with the rest of the squad to be confirmed.

Since the first match in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £106m for charity.