McCarthy names Stars’ provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 48-man provisional squad ahead of this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon.

The squad include much of the players that featured under former tactician Engin Firat as well as some new faces.

A standout among the newbies is Australian-born midfielder William Lenkupae who plies his trade at A-League giants Central Coast Mariners.

The 23-year-old has scored once in 15 games for his club and was part of the team that won last season’s league title.

Other debut call-ups to the team include Levis Esambe (AFC Leopards), Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia), Mathias Isogol (KCB), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Andreas Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Alvin Mang’eni (Kenya Police), Edward Omondi (Sofapaka), and Matthew Tegisi (Shabana).

The team are expected to enter camp on Wednesday even as the South African says that he will be assessing potential players for Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), ahead of the arrival of local ones.

“Wednesday will be my first camp with local-based players to assess the quality for the upcoming CHAN and identify potential additions for the World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon,” he said.

Stars begin their double-header qualifier against Gambia on March 20 in the Allasane Outtara Stadium in Ivory Coast before dueling with Gabon, three days later, in Nairobi.