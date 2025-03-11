Aus-Eng 150th anniversary Test will be day-night match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 11, 2025 – The 150th anniversary fixture between England and Australia to celebrate the first men’s Test match will be a day-night contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cricket Australia has said the one-off fixture will take place at the MCG, which has a capacity of approximately 100,000, from 11-15 March 2027.

The MCG played host to the first Test between the sides in March 1877, with Australia winning by 45 runs, before England won the second match at the same venue to tie the series 1-1.

The 100th anniversary of the inaugural Test was also marked with a Test between Australia and England at the MCG in 1977, with Australia again winning by 45 runs.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said the match will be “be one of the great cricket events”.

He added: “Playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game’s rich heritage and Test cricket’s modern evolution.

“It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion. We look forward to celebrating this historic occasion further as it draws nearer.”

England’s women were heavily beaten in a day-night Test at the MCG in February as part of the Women’s Ashes.

Australia’s men have a formidable record in home Tests played under lights, winning 12 and losing just one of their 13 matches played to date.

The match, which will be the latest in the season a Test has been played in Australia since the 1978-79 series against Pakistan, will be a standalone match and not part of an Ashes series or the World Test Championship.

England’s men will attempt to regain the Ashes later this year when they head to Australia for a five-match series, starting in Perth on 21 November.

Australia are next set to tour England in 2027.