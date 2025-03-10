Scotland call up quartet for France trip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 10, 2025 – Scotland have added Adam Hastings, Jack Mann, Alexander Masibaka and Kyle Steyn to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations match away to France.

Back-rower Mann was involved in the build-up to Scotland’s first three matches in the tournament but missed last week due to a concussion sustained playing for Glasgow Warriors against Ospreys.

Steyn has been absent since January with a knee injury, but Glasgow’s captain will “continue his recovery” with the national team.

Hastings has also been on the sidelines having sustained a fractured jaw playing for Glasgow against Scarlets in the autumn but made his return to club rugby earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Masibaka – who plays in France’s second division with Soyaux-Angouleme – was a surprise selection in Scotland’s squad before the opening win over Italy but has not featured since.

Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson, Sale Sharks wing Arron Reed, Bath centre Cameron Redpath and Northampton Saints centre Rory Hutchinson all drop out of the squad and return to their clubs having not played a minute between them in the tournament.

Scotland are fourth in the table with one match remaining, while France are a point clear of England at the top following their dominant victory over Ireland on Saturday.

Scotland squad to face France

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Euan Ferrie, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Ewan Johnson, Jack Mann, Alexander Masibaka, Nathan McBeth, Ben Muncaster, D’Arcy Rae, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes.

Backs: Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.