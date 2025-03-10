'Rolls Royce' confident of easy cruise against Bandari in FKF Cup - Capital Sports
Austine Odhiambo celebrates against Kariobangi Sharks. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Kenyan Premier League

‘Rolls Royce’ confident of easy cruise against Bandari in FKF Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 10, 2025 – Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo is looking forward to their fixture against Bandari in the FKF Cup round of 16.

Odhiambo believes their tie against the dockers will be easier than their previous match against Githurai All Stars (GAS), last Sunday.

“That will be an interesting match compared to this one (against Githurai). There is always some form of motivation when playing against a fellow premier league side. It is a game I am looking forward to and I think it will be easier than this one,” the midfield wizard said.

The dockers have traditionally been one of K’Ogalo’s bogey sides, especially at their Mbaraki Sports Club backyard.

In their last meeting, Ken Odhiambo’s side beat the FKF Premier League champions 2-0 in a league tie at the Ukunda Showground in November last year.

It was a result that ultimately cost Brazilian Leo Neiva his job as head coach.

The win was also Bandari’s second consecutive over K’Ogalo, following their 1-0 triumph in the second leg of the 2023/24 FKF Premier League season in March last year.

Nevertheless, Sinisa Mihic’s side boast the better record of the two as far as wins are concerned.

Out of a sample of 31 games between the two, Gor have won 18 times compared to Bandari’s six, with the rest of the ties ending in draws.

The date before the date

Even as Odhiambo fixes his gaze on the FKF Cup round of 16, both teams will be clashing in the league this Saturday at the Dandora Stadium.

It promises to be a tantalising tie with both teams looking to ascend up the table.

Gor will be buoyed by their 5-0 destruction of GAS, a game in which Odhiambo starred with a brace.

It was his second brace in two games after a similar performance in their 3-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in the FKF Premier League, a week ago.

Under Mihic, Gor are yet to lose and lie third on the log with 39 points with a game in hand – compared to leaders Kenya Police who boast 42 points.

Looking at their recent improvement, Odhiambo is confident K’Ogalo have recovered their gargantuan stride.

“I feel we are back to our best…it is something I can sense even in my teammates. There is renewed motivation within the squad and the belief is back,” he said.

While Gor lie second, the dockers are placed eighth with 33 points.

