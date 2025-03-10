Mitrovic misses training over abnormal heart rhythm - Capital Sports
Serbia have injury concerns about record goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic

English Premiership

Mitrovic misses training over abnormal heart rhythm

Published

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2025 – Former Newcastle United and Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic missed training with Al-Hilal because of an abnormal heart rhythm.

Local media have reported that the 30-year-old was taken to hospital after scoring for the Saudi Pro League champions in a 2-0 win at Al-Fayha on 7 March.

Mitrovic had just returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of action since January.

“The medical staff has decided to rest Aleksandar Mitrovic from Sunday’s training, due to feeling fatigue and arrhythmias,” Al-Hilal said in a statement., external

“He will be observed by specialists, as his case will be monitored constantly.”

The Serbia striker joined Al-Hilal from Fulham in August 2023 for what the Premier League side said was a “club record transfer fee”.

Mitrovic made 205 appearances for Fulham and scored 111 goals after signing from Newcastle in 2018.

He broke the Championship scoring record with 43 goals in 44 games during their promotion-winning season of 2021-22. In total he scored 38 goals in 129 Premier League appearances for Fulham and Newcastle.

Al-Hilal face Pakhtakorin from Uzbekistan in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Saudi club did not say if Mitrovic, who has scored 13 goals in 14 games in the Saudi Pro League this season, would be involved.

