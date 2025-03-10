Kenny ‘worry’ over future of Commonwealth Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 10, 2025 – Dame Laura Kenny says “there is a worry” over the future of the Commonwealth Games but hopes next year’s event in Glasgow proves it is still “viable”.

Glasgow stepped in to host a scaled-down version of the 2026 Games after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of rising costs.

“There is a worry,” said Kenny, who was this week appointed Commonwealth Games England (CGE) president. “You have to worry and be a bit concerned.

“I’m just hoping that all the research they are putting into how to make it better and what they can do to attract hosts will actually work.

“I hope that everything they put in will validate that it is still a key event.”

Bids from Kuala Lumpur, Cardiff, Calgary, Edmonton and Adelaide to host the 2026 Games were withdrawn because of concerns over costs, leaving it without a host until Victoria stepped in in 2023.

Five-time Olympic track cycling champion Kenny told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I feel so grateful to Glasgow for putting their hands up and saying they will have it.

“It’s gutting for some sports because it is a slimmed-down version. Initially when there was no host, I was a bit nervous and I was a bit worried that it might not be a thing any more.

“The Commonwealth Games are now looking into the structure of it, how they can improve it, how they can make it more accessible, make it bigger and better so that hosts step forward.

“I really hope it goes was well as it went when Glasgow had it before (in 2014) and then they can see it is still viable and a really good sporting event that everyone loves.”

The Commonwealth Games was first staged in 1930, when it was known as the British Empire Games.

The 2030 Games will be held in Hamilton in Canada.