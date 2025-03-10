Ireland prop Furlong to return against Italy - Capital Sports
Ireland players celebrate their win over England. PHOTO/IRISH RUGBY X

Rugby

Ireland prop Furlong to return against Italy

Published

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 10, 2025 – Prop Tadhg Furlong is set to play his first Test since July when Ireland take on Italy in Rome in their last game of the 2025 Six Nations.

Simon Easterby’s side still have an outside chance of securing the title despite their defeat against France but must win at the Stadio Olimpico and hope results later in the day go their way.

The tight-head prop has been recovering from hamstring and calf injuries that caused him to miss the first four games of the championship as well as Ireland’s four Tests in the autumn.

He has not played any rugby since Leinster’s Champions Cup win over La Rochelle on 12 January.

Interim head coach Easterby also expects to have Mack Hansen back after the Connacht wing missed the loss to France with a quad injury.

Centre Garry Ringrose is available for Rome after suspension while decisions on wing James Lowe and hooker Ronan Kelleher will be made later in the week.

Lowe was a late change from the line-up to face France as a result of a back injury in the warm-up while Kelleher has had a neck issue.

The game will be the final Ireland Tests for retiring trio Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy.

