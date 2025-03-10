Forest lose appeal against £750,000 fine - Capital Sports
Forest players celebrate. PHOTO/NOTTINGHAM FOREST X

English Premiership

Forest lose appeal against £750,000 fine

Published

LONDON, England, March 10, 2025 – Nottingham Forest have lost their appeal against a £750,000 fine for a social media post criticising video assistant referee Stuart Attwell.

They were fined by the Football Association in October for an “attack on the integrity of a match official on an unparalleled scale”.

Forest complained on X about three penalty decisions that went against them during a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton on 21 April 2024.

Forest’s post said they had “warned” referees’ body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) that Attwell, who was the VAR for the match, was a fan of relegation rivals Luton, but that “they did not change him”, adding: “Our patience has been tested multiple times.”

In October Forest said the fine was “disproportionate”, but on Monday the FA said an appeal board had upheld the sanction.

“In our view, a heavy penalty was entirely merited for this very serious offence,” the board said in its written reasons.

“An aggravating feature of the offence was that the tweet was viewed by millions of people. In short, it went ‘viral’. This was predictable and no doubt intended.

“It was also predictable that it would cause great distress to the match officials and their families.”

Defeat by Everton left Forest one point ahead of Luton, although they ended the season in 17th – six points clear of the relegation zone. Luton were relegated.

Forest are third in the table with 10 matches of this season remaining.

Advertisement

