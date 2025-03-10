England match like Wales’ World Cup final – George

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 10, 2025 – England vice-captain Jamie George says the Six Nations finale in Cardiff will be like a “World Cup final” for Wales as they seek to end a 16-match losing streak.

The two sides meet on Saturday with England in contention to win their first title since 2020.

But Wales will be desperate to stop their record losing run against their biggest rivals, according to George.

“Wales are going to be so motivated – England against Wales in Cardiff is huge,” the hooker told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

“It will be their World Cup final. It doesn’t get much bigger than Wales against England in Cardiff.”

After losing in Dublin on the opening weekend, England have recovered to win three on the bounce – and a fourth victory would leave them well placed if favourites France were to slip up against Scotland on the final day.

Wales have yet to win this Championship, but George is wary of the improvements they have made since Matt Sherratt’s appointment as interim boss.

“Everyone has seen the progress in the team, so they are not going to roll over and give it to us,” he added.

“So we are going to have to be ready. It is a six-day turnaround and there are challenges there, but we will be ready to go in Cardiff.

“For us we are going there looking to win the tournament.

“Obviously there are certain things we can’t control with that, but we will be highly motivated.”

Despite Wales’ travails over the past 18 months, World Cup winner Matt Dawson says England must expect a backlash at the Principality Stadium.

“I have a sneaky suspicious something weird could happen down at the Principality,” Dawson said on Rugby Union Weekly.

“Wales have no right to beat England in the current form. And yet I couldn’t call it.”

Ojomoh steps in to replace injured Lawrence

Meanwhile England have called Bath centre Max Ojomoh into their training squad as a replacement for club-mate Ollie Lawrence.

Lawrence sustained a serious Achilles tendon injury in the win over Italy and is set for a lengthy spell out of action.

It means Henry Slade is set for a return to the matchday squad, while Elliot Daly also impressed after moving into the midfield in Lawrence’s absence.