CAPT. Tororei Reigns Supreme At Vivo Energy Kenya KAFGC Club Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – After an enthralling 7 months of golf action at the Kenya Airforce Golf Club, Captain Don Tororei is the overall winner of this year’s KAFGC Vivo Energy Club Championship.

Don was in imperious form to win significant honors ahead of Ruth Kamau, Major Lucia Mwaniki, and Maj D Owino, who marked a positive start in the club championship as Martin Kiambi was crowned as the guest champion winner.

Kenya Air Force Golf Club chairman, Col. Evans Oduma, lauded Vivo Energy Kenya Group for its solid sponsorship of the prestigious golf tourney over the past decade.

“The championship has grown from one strength to another; we laud Vivo Energy Kenya for partnering with us to keep developing the sporting talent,” said Col. Evans Oduma.

Vivo Energy Kenya Commercial Manager Mark Senteu said that the company that sells and markets shell products in Kenya will continue to expand its community engagement programmes through sports sponsorships.

“This partnership with the Kenya Air Force Golf Club aligns with the company’s vision of fostering meaningful impact through various initiatives.

A significant percentage of the sponsorship is earmarked for the junior kitty, which aims to nurture the next generation of golfers. Our footprint in sports is immense, and our long-term goal is to nurture talent,” added Mark.

The event highlighted the growing participation of women in golf.

Notable players included Lady Captain Caroline Wanza, who provided exceptional leadership throughout the tournament.

Wanza noted that female participation in golf has grown from 5 golfers to over 70 golfers in recent years.

“The future shines with brilliance; thanks to Vivo’s sponsorship of our events, more lady golfers are able to hone their skills,” she said.

Vice Lady Captain SSGT Winnie Ogutu, who recorded the longest drive lady, encouraged more lady golfers to start playing.

“Consistency, discipline, and mental and physical fitness are key prerequisites for one to be an avid golfer,” said SSGT Ogutu, who is celebrated as a double lady winner of the championship.

Allan Kirui sank a hole-in-one on the 17th hole, while Martin Kiambi sank a two-club on the same hole. H/C 10, Martin Kiambi, who had a great round in the front nine, won the 2, 3, 4, and 9 holes, sinking a birdie on par five holes 4.

“The organisation has been impeccable. Vivo Energy Kenya has truly elevated this tournament to new heights with its sponsorship. We are keen on improving our game,” said Kiambi.

Captain Joy Njagi and Lt. Col. Dr Midega were feted as the lady and men winners, respectively, while Harold Wanyama bagged the gross winner and longest drive men’s prizes.

Captain Njagi carded 37 points ahead of AnnObara and Bilhah Muriithi in the ladies’ field, while Masase Omwoyo and Solomon Muna completed the podium in the men’s category.

H/C 29 Joseph Rumo won the junior category, while George Karanja carded 38 points to be crowned the guest winner. Dr Brig Mwasi was crowned the veteran winner.

The tournament included players from diverse golf clubs across Kenya, including Kericho Golf Club, Golf Park, Mombasa Golf Club, Thika Barracks, Limuru Country Club, Machakos, Royal Nairobi, and Njoro Country Club.