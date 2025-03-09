‘Win over South Africa was poetic justice’ – Lionesses head coach Mwanja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja says Saturday’s defeat of South Africa was poetic justice after losing to the continental champions in their last two meetings before the Challenger Series.

Mwanja says their win over the hosts in the final of the second leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town couldn’t have been sweeter.

“In the final it was more of a game of expressing yourself…I just told the girls to have fun and to leave it all out there. We have a history with South Africa…losing to them in Tunisia (2023) and also losing to them in Ghana (2024). These two weekends have been historical and sort of a poetic justice for us. I remember after the final in Ghana, I said that we were going to arrest South Africa here in Cape Town…and here we did it,” the coach said.

The Lionesses continued their hunt for a first-ever World Rugby ticket with a 17-00 demolition of the Lady Boks in a one-sided final at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

It was their second win over their bitter rivals following a 19-15 triumph in the semis of the first leg of the same competition, a week earlier.

The two wins are sweet revenge for the Lionesses who had, until then, lost to the South Africans in the Africa 7s championships.

In 2023, the South Africans excelled 12-7 to lift the continental crown and deny Kenyans a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics.

A year later, in the final of the same competition, the Lady Boks won 19-10 in Accra, Ghana – both teams having secured passage to the Challenger Series.

Poetic justice, notwithstanding, Mwanja warns there is still a long way to go, with the third leg of the series set for Krakow, Poland on April 11-12.

‘All work and no play makes Judith a dull girl;’ the Lionesses will take time to savour their ‘meal’ before they embark on preparations.

“The work is cut out for us…looking at the bigger picture going forward, heading to Poland. Let us savour the moment; we look forward to taking a break and the girls enjoying themselves for a week and then get back to earth and continue playing,” he said.

Lionesses lead the Challenger Series standings with 40 points, six ahead of second-placed South Africa.