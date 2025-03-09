Starlets keen to complete Ugandan job in World Cup qualifier return leg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – National Under 17 girls football team coach Mildred Cheche has cautioned against premature celebrations following their 2-0 win over Uganda in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Cheche believes the job is only half done as they prepare to meet again in the second leg of the qualifier – in a week’s time.

“We have to plan effectively because two goals is not enough to secure your qualification to the next round. We have a hard task to ensure we keep a clean sheet…we don’t concede a goal and probably add one more, or two,” she said.

Edinah Nasipwondi and Joan Ogola found the goals for the Junior Starlets in a dominant performance over their next-door neighbours at the Nakivubo Stadium on Saturday evening.

Despite the five-star performance, Cheche is careful not to get carried away, rather believes there are nitty-gritties that Starlets have to work on before the return leg.

“We have a lot of areas we have to improve, especially our midfield and our defence line. A lot of lessons from this match and hopefully at home, we will make the necessary changes,” she said.

A proud loser

Her opposite in the dugout, Sheryl Botes was glorious in defeat, praising her charges for their fighting spirit.

“I know it’s a 2-0 deficit on our side. We knew we were up against a World Cup team of which the players are from a team that played in a World Cup. But, I must be honest…I am proud of the girls, I thought we showed a fighting spirit, grit…we were fighting from the beginning,” the South African said.

The Ugandans had coasted through their previous round, pumping 18 goals inside of Namibia to set up the clash with the East African rivals.

However, the Starlets proved a different cup of tea, showing just why they became the first national football side from Kenya to qualify for a World Cup of any level.

They went to further make history by dispatching Mexico 2-1 in their final Pool C encounter.