Pearce in hospital after medical emergency on plane

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 9, 2025 – Stuart Pearce is in “great spirits” after the former England defender suffered a medical emergency on a flight, says Talksport commentator Sam Matterface.

The Sun reported, external Pearce was travelling on a Virgin Atlantic flight from Las Vegas to London last Sunday when he fell ill.

The newspaper says he is recovering in hospital in St John’s, Canada, where the plane was diverted to after he had received treatment on board from staff and medically-trained passengers.

Talksport, for whom the 62-year-old works regularly as a pundit and co-commentator, provided an update on his condition, external during coverage of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League win over Manchester City on Saturday.

“I spoke to him yesterday [Friday] and he was in great spirits,” said Matterface.

“He isn’t 100% – that is definitely the case. But he’s in the right place in the hospital. They’re dealing with it.

“He’s a little bit disappointed about not being here today. He actually said to me: ‘I’ve got so much I’ve had to cancel – great games, and Mumford and Sons are playing next Wednesday night and I can’t go.’”

After Forest’s 1-0 win over City – clubs Pearce both played for and managed – manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Stuart is not just a legend of our club, he is part of our family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We all send him our very best wishes and hope he has a full and fast recovery.”

There was applause from supporters after three minutes – the number he wore during his career – at the City Ground, along with a message displayed on screens inside the stadium which read: “Get well soon Stuart.”

Forest posted “Psycho” on X, referencing his nickname, alongside a love heart.

Presenter Reshmin Chowdhury said: “We send our best wishes to him, his partner and all the family from everyone here at Talksport. We can’t wait to have him back when he’s ready.”

Pearce had been in the United States watching the Super League game between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, which took place in Las Vegas on 1 March.

In a statement, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “Due to an unwell customer onboard, the VS156 on 2 March flying from Las Vegas to London Heathrow diverted to St John’s International Airport, Canada and was met by the medical services.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our number one priority and we apologise for the delay to our customers’ journey.”

Pearce spent much of his playing career with Forest, while he also had spells with Coventry, West Ham and Newcastle United. He spent one season at Manchester City before retiring in 2002.

He played 78 times for England and was caretaker manager of the national side for one game in 2012.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As a player, Pearce missed a penalty in England’s 1990 World Cup semi-final shootout defeat by West Germany.

His successful spot-kick in England’s Euro 96 quarter-final shootout victory against Spain at Wembley provoked an emotional and memorable celebration.

He also found the net with his spot-kick in the semi-final loss on penalties to Germany.

Pearce later managed City, England Under-21s and Forest, and he was also in charge of the Team GB men’s side at London 2012.

His most recent role was as first-team coach at West Ham, a position he left in May 2022.

BBC Sport has contacted Pearce’s agency for comment.