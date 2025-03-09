Mbappe, Vini Jr inspire Real to top of La Liga in win over Rayo Vallecano

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, March 9, 2025 – Real Madrid moved level on points with leaders Barcelona after they narrowly beat Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Two goals in four minutes gave the hosts a comfortable first-half lead.

Kylian Mbappe cut inside and slotted into the bottom corner, before Vinicius Jr produced a near-identical finish, via a slight deflection off visiting defender Andrei Ratiu.

Pedro Diaz fired in off the crossbar, for his first Rayo Vallecano goal, in first-half stoppage time to halve the deficit.

Jude Bellingham made his return from a two-game La Liga suspension but was withdrawn late on after falling awkwardly.

The result means Barcelona remain top, with a game in hand, while Real are second on goal difference.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side travel to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter.

Atleti missed the chance to go top of La Liga earlier on Sunday when the third-placed side fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Getafe.

They led 1-0 through an Alexander Sorloth penalty, but had Angel Correa sent off in the 88th minute and Mauro Arambarri scored twice in the final two minutes for the hosts.