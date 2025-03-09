LeBron James injured as Curry passes 25,000 points - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 6: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers throws chalk before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Basketball

LeBron James injured as Curry passes 25,000 points

Published

BOSTON, United States, March 9, 2025 – LeBron James limped out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-101 defeat by the Boston Celtics with a groin injury.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 40-year-old left the court during a timeout in the fourth quarter after he contested a layup with Jaylen Brow.

James scored 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists before his exit with six minutes and 44 seconds left to play.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer missed 17 games with a groin problem in 2018 but said he did “not have much concern” about this setback.

“I’ve been there before and I know what type of injury we’re dealing with,” said James, who passed 50,000 career points earlier this week.

“Obviously, I’m day-to-day. I’ll look at it each day and see if it gets better, and take the proper measures to see what I need to do moving forward.”

Jayson Tatum bagged 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists as the Celtics held off a late rally from the Lakers, spearheaded by Slovenian Luka Doncic, to secure their fourth straight win.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry passed 25,000 NBA career points during the Golden State Warriors’ 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to reach the milestone when he claimed a three-pointer in the third quarter.

The 36-year-old finished with 32 points, taking his total to 25,017, but said he had not been keeping track of his overall tally.

“It was a surprise actually. I knew I was coming up on it but I didn’t think about it until I heard it in game,” Curry said.

“I think 10 guys have done it with one franchise, so that’s pretty special. The names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history, so that’s pretty cool.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved