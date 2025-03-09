KCB to settle accounts with Kabras in Enterprise Cup after weekend loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – KCB RFC Head Coach Oliver Mang’eni is eager for revenge against Kabras Sugar when the two meet on March 15 for the Enterprise Cup semi-final.

Mang’eni is keen to move on quickly from Saturday’s loss to Kenya Cup champions at the ASK Showground in Kakamega.

“It is time for us to go back to the drawing board and work on the areas we fell short. I am confident we will bounce back stronger and better,” the tactician said.

The bankers suffered their umpteenth loss to the sugar millers, losing 25-17 in the ultimate round of the regular Kenya Cup season.

Shujaa’s Kevin Wekesa drew first blood in the 10th minute with a try for the champions before Austine Sikutwa brought the bankers level with a converted try of his own.

Ntabeni Dukisa’s two penalties swung the pendulum Kabras’ way before Griffin Musila went over to narrow the lead to 14-13 — aided by Sikutwa’s conversion.

Dukisa then responded with two more penalties, sandwiched by another one by Sikutwa, as the hosts went for the breather leading 19-17.

In the second half, the sugar millers were content to soak up the pressure before ultimately pouncing to walk away victorious, courtesy of two more penalties by Dukisa.

Reflecting on the tie, Mang’eni bemoaned their territorial mistakes.

“The boys started the game well. In the first half, we put a lot of pressure on Kabras. However, in the second half, we made so many mistakes in our territory that cost us a win,” he said.

The bankers will be hoping for better fortunes in the playoffs as they seek their ninth Kenya Cup crown.