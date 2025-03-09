Gor extinguish GAS to storm FKF Cup round of 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – Austine Odhiambo scored a brace as Gor Mahia thrashed Githurai All Stars (GAS) 5-0 in a FKF Cup round of 32 fixture at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

The creative midfielder opened his account in the 23rd minute with a clinical freekick before adding a second, five minutes before halftime.

Congolese import Gedeon Bendeka then made it 3-0 at the stroke of halftime after pouncing on an initial shot by Samuel Kapen, which had been spilled by the keeper.

Coach Sinisa Mihic then made three changes at the start of the second 45, hauling off Bendeka, Geoffrey Ochieng’ and Boniface Omondi in favour of Mark Shaban, Levin Joseph and Paul Ochuoga.

It only took 13 minutes for Shaban to justify his introduction into the match with a scorcher that rippled through the net.

Alpha Onyango then continued with his rich vein of form, adding the gloss to a fine performance in the centre of the park with a hard drive in the 87th minute.

K’Ogalo face Bandari FC in the round of 16.

Homeboyz slip through

In other games of the day, Kakamega Homeboyz sealed their place in the last 16 courtesy of Hilary Otieno’s early strike against Samitsi FC at the Mumias Sports Complex.

At the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a, Ulinzi Stars walloped Jumbo T FC thanks to goals by Telena Ochieng’, Emilio Jojah, Javan Omondi, Bryan Kafero and Suleiman Ngenya.

Meanwhile, Kibera Soccer Stars put up a virtuoso performance to win 3-0 against Ishiara FC in a lunchtime tie at the Dandora Stadium.

Shabana thrashed Plantech FC 5-1 as Bidco United edged past Far East United via a solitary strike.

Elsewhere, Kapenguria United edged out Kakamega Veterans 4-3 on post match penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Round of 16 fixtures (FKF Cup)

Bandari FC vs Gor Mahia FC

Ulinzi Stars FC vs Bidco United FC

Compel FC vs Mara Sugar FC/AFC Leopards

Denmak FC vs Kariobangi Sharks FC

Kakamega Homeboyz FC vs Shabana FC

Kenya Police FC vs Kapenguria United FC

Nairobi United FC vs KCB FC

Murang’a Seal FC vs Kibera Soccer FC