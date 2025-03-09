GB win three silvers on final day of European Indoors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APELDOORN, The Netherlands, March 9, 2025 – Great Britain won three silvers on the final day of the European Athletics Indoor Championships to finish with seven medals.

Melissa Courtney-Bryant had to settle for second place in the women’s 3,000m after being pipped on the line by Ireland’s Sarah Healy.

George Mills was second in the men’s 3,000m behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who took his tally of European indoor golds to a record-equalling seven with a third consecutive 1500m and 3,000m double.

GB were also runners-up in the women’s 4x400m relay, meaning the squad finished eighth in the medal table with one gold, three silvers and three bronze medals in Apeldoorn.

Lina Nielsen, Hannah Kelly, Emily Newnham and Amber Anning ran a national record 3:24.89 to take silver behind hosts the Netherlands in what was the final event of the championships.

Jade O’Dowda narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the women’s pentathlon after being edged out by Ireland’s Kate O’Connor in the final event, the 800m.

O’Dowda sat third in the standings after four of the five events, having recorded personal bests in the 60m, high jump and shot put.

But O’Connor surged to victory in the 800m to finish 30 points ahead of O’Dowda, who secured a personal best score of 4,751 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scott Lincoln missed out on a podium finish by just two centimetres in the men’s shot put, with Romania’s Andrei Toader taking gold ahead of Sweden’s Wictor Petersson and the Czech Republic’s Tomas Stanek.