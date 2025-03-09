France captain Dupont has cruciate knee injury - Capital Sports
Antoine Dupont has scored two tries for France this year

Rugby

France captain Dupont has cruciate knee injury

Published

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 9, 2025 – France captain Antoine Dupont ruptured cruciate ligaments in his knee during Les Bleus’ Six Nations win over Ireland on Saturday.

Dupont, 28, was forced off in the first half after Ireland second row Tadhg Beirne fell on his leg at a ruck.

“The heart hurts even more than the knee when you have to leave your friends before the last step,” Dupont posted on Instagram.

“I am proud of what we accomplished yesterday and with all my strength with you, you will do it.

“Rupture of the cruciate ligaments. This is the beginning of a new challenge, I’ll see you in a few months on the field.”

France head coach Fabien Galthie said there was “anger” in the French camp over the incident, which was not referred to the television match official (TMO) during the game.

Galthie said Dupont was “suffering” and that he has referred Ireland pair Beirne and Andrew Porter to the citing commissioner for possible retrospective punishment.

Dupont was replaced by Maxime Lucu, who was France’s only back replacement, and he impressed to help Les Bleus score 34 unanswered points to ensure they top the Six Nations heading into their final match against Scotland on Saturday.

Victory for Galthie’s side at Stade de France would likely secure a first Six Nations title since 2022.

