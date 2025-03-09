Dressed to win? Shabana unveil new kits by Singaporean manufacturer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – FKF Premier League side Shabana have launched their new kits for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

The kits, designed by Singaporean manufacturer Mafro, features the traditional red and white of Tore Bobe, with the Sportpesa logo emblazoned on the front of the jerseys.

The home kit is all red with white streaks across the shoulders and sleeves. Shabana players in their new kits by Mafro. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Conversely, the away strip is all white, with red streaks on the shoulders and sleeves.

On the other hand, the alternative kit is all blue with red stripes across the shoulders as well as a mish-mash of patterns on the front of the jersey. Keith Imbali poses in the alternative kit. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA X

The Glamour Boys, who signed a three-year Ksh 75 million deal with the betting firm at the beginning of the season, had then promised fans a one-of-a-kind kit that they would be proud to don.

The adult version goes for Ksh 1800 whereas the kids’ one costs Ksh 1500.

Tore Bobe had earlier warmed up for the launch of their new kits with a 5-1 walloping of Plantech in their FKF Cup tie at the Cardinal Otunga Mosocho High School on Sunday morning.

Brian Michira scored a hattrick as Vincent Nyabuto and Moses Shikanda added a goal each to take them to round of 16 of the domestic cup competition.

The Glamour Boys have also impressed in the league this season, lying sixth on the log with 33 points from 23 games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their last league encounter was a 4-1 thrashing of high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz at their Gusii Stadium fortress.