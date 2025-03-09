Chepng’etich, Kipkemei finish second at Lisbon Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – World record holder Ruth Chepng’etich finished second in the women’s race at the Lisbon Half Marathon on Sunday.

The Chicago Marathon champion clocked 1:06:20, behind Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama, who timed a course record of 1:04:21 to take top honour.

Sweden’s Abeba Aregawi claimed the final podium place after clocking 1:06:36.

In the men’s race, another Kenyan, Shadrack Kipkemei finished second after clocking 59:49.

Djibouti’s Abdi Waiss clocked a personal best of 59:44 for a historic first win for his country in the annual road race.

His fellow countryman, Mohamed Ismail, also set a personal best of 59:54 on his way to third-place in the race.