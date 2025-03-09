Chepkirui crowns Women’s Day with victory at Nagoya Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui cruised to victory at Sunday’s Nagoya Women’s Marathon in Japan, following on from her triumph at the New York Marathon.

Chepkirui clocked 2:20:40 to cut the tape, ahead of Sayako Sato of Japan who timed 2:20:59 to take second place.

Another Kenyan runner, Eunice Chumba of Bahrain, clocked 2:21:35 to complete the podium places.

Chepkirui’s performance in Japan was much improved from the New York Marathon in November last year, where she clocked 2:24:35 to win her maiden win in the Big Apple.

That win in New York was also her first victory of 2024 in which she also ran at the London Marathon in April without much success, after clocking 2:19:31 to finish sixth in the women’s race.