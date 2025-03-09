Chepkirui crowns Women's Day with victory at Nagoya Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sheila Chepkirui crosses the finish line to win the New York Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/NEW YORK MARATHON

Athletics

Chepkirui crowns Women’s Day with victory at Nagoya Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2025 – Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui cruised to victory at Sunday’s Nagoya Women’s Marathon in Japan, following on from her triumph at the New York Marathon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chepkirui clocked 2:20:40 to cut the tape, ahead of Sayako Sato of Japan who timed 2:20:59 to take second place.

Another Kenyan runner, Eunice Chumba of Bahrain, clocked 2:21:35 to complete the podium places.

Chepkirui’s performance in Japan was much improved from the New York Marathon in November last year, where she clocked 2:24:35 to win her maiden win in the Big Apple.

That win in New York was also her first victory of 2024 in which she also ran at the London Marathon in April without much success, after clocking 2:19:31 to finish sixth in the women’s race.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved