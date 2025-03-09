Chelsea resurrect Champions League hopes with win over Leicester

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 9, 2025 – Chelsea moved back into the Premier League top four as Marc Cucurella’s second-half strike secured a scrappy win against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Spain left-back’s fifth goal of the season – and second in successive league games after netting against Southampton.

Cucurella’s crucial goal came on the hour mark, beating visiting keeper Mads Hermansen with a left-footed effort from 25 yards.

Chelsea had been frustrated until then, with Hermansen saving Cole Palmer’s penalty midway through the first half following a trip on Jadon Sancho by Victor Kristiansen.

The miss ended Palmer’s 100% record from the spot – having scored his previous 12 – and prolonged the playmaker’s goalless run to nine matches in all competitions.

Leicester impressed during the first half and came close to opening the scoring in bizarre circumstances when Blues defender Tosin Adarabioyo headed against his own crossbar.

But that was as close as the Foxes came, with Enzo Maresca’s men improving after the break and claiming the winner to leapfrog Manchester City and take a two-point advantage over the reigning champions.

Defeat for Leicester left them second bottom in the table, behind 18th-placed Ipswich on goal difference and six points adrift of Wolves in 17th.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Palmer’s miserable run continues

While Chelsea will enjoy this much-needed success in the tense fight for Champions League places, Palmer must be wondering what more he has to do to break his goal drought.

Despite being Chelsea’s top scorer with 14 this term, the 22-year-old had failed to score or assist in the Blues’ last eight matches – a run stretching back to mid-January.

The England player was presented with the perfect opportunity to end that run in the 22nd minute when Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Kristiansen caught Sancho.

Palmer had a 100% penalty record, scoring all 12 of his previous spot-kicks in his career.

But his low, powerful effort to the corner was superbly kept out by Hermansen.

Palmer looked unmoved, immediately darting to retrieve the ball that had been tipped around the post for a corner.

But his struggles continue and he was replaced with 17 minutes left by Tyrique George, with Maresca keeping one eye on Thursday’s Conference League last-16 second leg against Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea are to remain in the top four, it feels as though Palmer’s luck will have to change in front of goal as they often found it difficult to break down the battling Foxes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Foxes show fight but let rivals off hook

In isolation, Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will take some positives from his side’s display at Stamford Bridge.

They were defensively resolute, afforded Chelsea few chances and looked bright on the counter-attack during the first half.

The problem is that, with 10 matches left in the Premier League season, Leicester cannot afford to judge anything in isolation.

Points are the only thing that matter at this stage and they are not earning enough of them to help their survival fight.

The defeat was Leicester’s 12th in their last 13 Premier League matches – and the third time in their history the Foxes have lost five successive league games without scoring.

Relegation rivals Ipswich were beaten late on at Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Wolves played out a 1-1 draw with Everton at Molineux.

Neither side would have banked on Leicester getting anything at Stamford Bridge but van Nistelrooy’s men are running out of chances to capitalise on slip-ups from the teams around them.

Leicester now face Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton and Liverpool in their next five fixtures, before visiting Wolves on 26 April.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To stay up this season, they will have to show more quality and spring a surprise somewhere.