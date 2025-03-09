Barcelona match postponed after death of team doctor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARCELONA, Spain, March 9, 2025 – Barcelona’s La Liga match against Osasuna on Saturday night was postponed following the death of the Catalan club’s first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

The game was scheduled to start at 20:00 GMT but was called off about 20 minutes before kick-off.

Fans had already arrived at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium as Hansi Flick’s side prepared to extend their one-point lead at the top of La Liga against their 11th-placed visitors, before news of the postponement was announced on the big screen.

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening,” the club said in a statement.

“For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

“The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta paid tribute to Minarro Garcia on the club website.

“He was a man very much loved by everyone, who passed away this afternoon at the team hotel,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There was an overwhelming sense of sadness because he was loved by all of us. He travelled to every match to take care of the players, the coaching staff, everyone. He never said no to anyone. He was a great professional and a great doctor.

“It has left us devastated and in a sense of shock because it was so sudden. We got in touch with his mother and his wife to offer our condolences and to support them. Carles leaves behind two children Gerard and Anna.

“The players were greatly affected and out of respect for Carles Minarro and his family we had to request the postponement of the match.”

An Osasuna statement added: “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”