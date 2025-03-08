‘Unbwogable’ Lionesses shred South Africa to pieces in Challenger Series final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2025 – Kenya Lionesses mauled South Africa 17-00 to win the second leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town on Sunday night.

Naomi Amuguni put the Lionesses in the lead after only five minutes, off of a layoff by Grace Adhiambo to go over the try line.

The try was a just reward for the Lionesses who had been knocking on the Lady Boks’ door from the first whistle.

Kenya continued with their onslaught in the second half and it was always a matter of when and not if they would add their second.

It finally came in the 11th minute via Sharon Auma, whose piercing pace down the left flank left the South Africans chasing after the wind in vain.

Sinaida Nyachio then stepped up to add the extras.

With seconds left on the clock, Freshia Oduor then put the final nail on the hosts’ coffin with Lionesses third try, barging her way through the opposition’s 22 to put the ball over the white chalk.

The victory marks Lionesses’ second trophy of the Challenger Series following last week’s triumph in the first leg in the same city.