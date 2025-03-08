'Unbwogable' Lionesses shred South Africa to pieces in Challenger Series final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses celebrate their win at the first leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Rugby

‘Unbwogable’ Lionesses shred South Africa to pieces in Challenger Series final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2025 – Kenya Lionesses mauled South Africa 17-00 to win the second leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Naomi Amuguni put the Lionesses in the lead after only five minutes, off of a layoff by Grace Adhiambo to go over the try line.

The try was a just reward for the Lionesses who had been knocking on the Lady Boks’ door from the first whistle.

Kenya continued with their onslaught in the second half and it was always a matter of when and not if they would add their second.

It finally came in the 11th minute via Sharon Auma, whose piercing pace down the left flank left the South Africans chasing after the wind in vain.

Sinaida Nyachio then stepped up to add the extras.

With seconds left on the clock, Freshia Oduor then put the final nail on the hosts’ coffin with Lionesses third try, barging her way through the opposition’s 22 to put the ball over the white chalk.

The victory marks Lionesses’ second trophy of the Challenger Series following last week’s triumph in the first leg in the same city.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved