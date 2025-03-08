Polycom Girls and UNFPA Empower Kenyan Girls with Self-Defense Training Amid Rising GBV Cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2025 – In a move to combat the rising crisis of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in Kenya, Polycom Girls, in collaboration with United Nations Foundation Population Fund Kenya (UNFPA), marked International Women’s Day with a Taekwondo self-defense training session aimed at empowering young girls with vital safety skills.

The event, held at Rowland Camp under the theme ‘Accelerate Action’, brought together 120 adolescent girls who learned self-defense techniques to help them protect themselves in threatening situations.

Kenya has witnessed alarming rates of GBV and femicide, with Africa Data Hub recording 127 femicide cases in the past year and the 2024 Kenya security Report documenting over 7, 100 GBV incidents since September 2023.

In response, the Kenyan government recently formed a special committee to address the escalating violence.

Polycom Girls founder, Jane Anyango, emphasized the importance of empowering girls with self-protection skills. Polycom Girls founder Jane Anyango

“We are creating a space where girls can learn to take care of themselves, say no to violence, and advocate for their safety,” said Anyango.

UNFPA Kenya’s GBV and Gender Advisor, Caroline Murgor cited the organization’s ‘Sports for Protection’ program, which educates young people on GBV prevention while encouraging them to become change-makers in their communities. UNFPA Deputy Representative – Pilar de la Corte Molina.

“By equipping girls with self-defense skills, we are not only helping them stay safe but also fostering a culture where they can stand strong against violence,” Murgor stated. Master Benson Voiyah (L) and Coach Caroline Ambani.

Self-defense coach Caroline Ambani stressed that learning these skills is less about fighting and more about building confidence and awareness.

“Femicide is rampant, and self-defense equips girls with crucial tools to protect themselves and stay safe,” Ambani noted.

UNFPA Deputy Representative, Pilar de la Corte Molina, underscored the need for a broader approach to end GBV.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While self-defense training is key, the ultimate solution lies in policy-making, community engagement, and ensuring women and girls are treated equally,” she remarked.

Educators like Daniel Ochieng Maboso urged schools to incorporate self-defense into their curriculums, emphasizing that young girls face multiple risks, from unsafe home environments to cultural barriers.