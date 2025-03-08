Guardiola will judge Grealish ‘on the pitch’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, March 8, 2025 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will judge players like Jack Grealish solely on what they do “on the pitch”, and not what they do in their spare time.

Earlier this week, pictures were shared on social media of forward Grealish at a social club with friends, with further reports published on Mail Online of him on a night out in Newcastle on the same evening.

Both events were said to have been on Sunday, the day after City’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Plymouth, when England international Grealish played the full 90 minutes.

Mail Online said Grealish spent time speaking to locals, posing for pictures and put money behind the North East social club bar to pay for other customers’ drinks.

Last month the £100m signing – who has started just one Premier League game since 4 December – was filmed leaving a London hotspot.

Asked about the images of Grealish, Guardiola said: “A day off is a day off.

“They have private lives to do whatever they want. I’m not going to control what they do in their private life.

“I judge what I see on the pitch, the training sessions and the performances in the game.”

Guardiola brought in four new players during the winter transfer window, including Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m.

Further additions are anticipated in the summer as City look to reset after disappointing Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Grealish’s contract expires in 2027 and there are question marks over his future heading into a World Cup year, after he missed out on selection for Euro 2024.

“It’s so good to have a dream to play in the World Cup and Euros with his national team,” said Guardiola. “I’m not bothered with that.

“What happens in terms of Jack, in terms of everyone, they will be treated at the end of the season.

“I don’t know what is going to happen but now we are playing for many important things.”