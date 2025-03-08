Easy-peasy for KCB, Prisons as league opponents fail to show up - Capital Sports
KCB players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO: CAVB - AFRICA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Volleyball

Easy-peasy for KCB, Prisons as league opponents fail to show up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Nairobi Prisons ladies volleyball teams have been awarded walkovers after their would-be opponents for the fourth leg of the league were no-shows.

The bankers were due to face Vihiga at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday morning but the Western Kenya side failed to show up, handing the defending champions an easy 3-0, straight sets victory.

On the other hand, the warders were gifted a straight sets win after Maranatha went missing for their duel at the same venue on Saturday.

Vihiga were also absent in action on Friday where they were due to duel with Kenya Pipeline.

The oil merchants were, subsequently handed a 3-0 triumph from the walkover.

On the other hand, KCB had thrashed Young Spikers in straight sets of 25-8, 25-7, 25-4 on Friday evening.

Let the games continue

Other matches on Saturday include Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) up against Young Spikers at the Nyayo Stadium basketball court at 1:00 pm.

The military side will fancy their chances against the minnows as they seek to soldier on from a bruising sibling battle against Kenya Army at the same venue on Friday.

They won 3-1 courtesy, having recovered from a 25-20 loss in the first set to subsequently excel 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.

Their ‘sisters’ on the other hand, will be keen to atone for their loss with victory against Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The sleuths will be no pushovers though, considering they nipped Nairobi Prisons in the bud with a 3-1 win on Friday.

They were scintillating from the go, winning 25-12 and 25-22 in the first two sets before the warders attempted a comeback with 25-22 victory in the third one.

However, it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as DCI wrapped up all the points with a 25-22 win in the decider set.

