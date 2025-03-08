Cheche ready for scathing war with Uganda in World Cup qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2025 – National Under 17 girls football team coach Mildred Cheche expects a vicious battle with Uganda in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Kampala.

Cheche concedes that their next-door neighbours possess the biggest threat yet that the Junior Starlets have had to deal with.

“We expect a very tough opposition…a challenging opposition. Looking at the previous game they played against Namibia, it means they are also very well organised but we also have a very good team,” she said.

The Ugandans romped into the next round of the World Cup qualifiers with an 18-0 thrashing of Namibia on aggregate.

On the other hand, the Junior Starlets were given a bye into the next round, in lieu of their exploits of the last year when they qualified for their maiden World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

It was the first time that a Kenyan football team had ever qualified for a World Cup of any level.

That notwithstanding, Cheche has a lot of admiration for Uganda and in particular, head coach Sheryl Botes.

She is looking forward to the touchline battle with the South African as their teams duel on the pitch.

“As upcoming coaches, we motivate ourselves that even against older or more tactically experienced coaches, that you give yourself a chance…and you know that excel,” the gaffer said.

Considering a number of the players from that historic feat in the Dominican Republic have become ineligible due to age, Cheche has been compelled to replace them with new faces.

Nonetheless, there are still a few who she can always rely on to impart their experience on the newbies in the team.

One of them is midfielder Halima Imbachi who says the chance to play at a World Cup was a lifetime experience.

“Last year the experience at the World Cup was good. I know that Uganda is also not an easy team and I know we are going to face a tough game. The experience was good and we know there are a lot of scouts who will come and scout our talent,” she said.

Worthy opposition

Cheche’s opposite in dugout, Botes, opines that the Junior Starlets will be confident of beating them.

Regardless, the gaffer says she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“We know now what they are going to bring and the potential they have. You can see now they are overly confident of beating us but that is what we want. Competition…it has to be like that,” the former head coach of the South African Under 20 women’s team said.

Botes further admitted she has been spending sleepless nights, poring over an impenetrable strategy to deal with the Junior Starlets.

“I can tell you now…what Kenya brings to the team has given us nightmares for the past eight days. We have to do everything…we have to plan for everything…a corner, throw-in. We have to plan for it meticulously,” she said.

This year’s edition of the World Cup is set for Morocco.