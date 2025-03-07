Viola Chepngeno Claims Double Gold At Bingwafest Nairobi Edition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Viola Chepngeno delivered a stellar performance at the Bingwafest Nairobi edition Thursday at the Nairobi West Prison, securing double victories in the 10,000m and 5,000m races to walk home Ksh 550,000 richer.

Chepngeno started the day strong, clocking 34:41.8 in the 10,000m to cross the line first ahead of Diana Chepkemoi (34:47.4) and Sharon Chekemoi (35:00.5) who finished second and third in that order.

The 24-year-old timed 16:26.6 in the 5000m to complete her double flooring Mercy Chepkemei (16:31.0) and Mary Munanu (16:45.4) who settled for the second and third places respectively.

For winning this race, Chepngeno bagged KES 250,000 while Chepkemei and Munanu won Ksh 150,000 and Ksh 100,000.

The men’s race saw Kibet Ndiwa (14:03.2) cross the line first followed by George Meitemei (14:17.8) and Constant Cheruiyot (14:18.8).

2019 World Champion over the 1500m Timothy Cheruiyot stormed to victory in the 800m after clocking 1:48.8 ahead of Dominic Bargentuny (1:49.5) and Brian Maasai (1:49.7).

Judy Kemunto (2:05.3) won the women’s race followed by Sheila Chepkirui (2:07.3) and Jecinta Apese (2:08.5)

“This was my first time participating at BingwaFest and I feel good to have won at my home ground. In 2014 I ran at this track and was recruited here. This was a good opportunity for most athletes and it’s very encouraging for all of us,” Cheruiyot said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dennis Masika emerged triumphant in the men’s 400m with a time of 47.6 ahead of Kelvin Kiprotich (47.9) and Kevin Jackton (48.1) as Anne Mbatha ruled the women’s race after clocking 55.0 with Grace Kidake (56.1) and Maureen Wafula (56.5) finishing second and third.

In the men’s 10,000m, Nick Kogei stormed to victory in 28:58.7 as Dennis Kipkirui (29:00.2) and Bernard Kipkemoi (29:05.0) finished second and third.

Kogei took home Ksh 300,000 as Kipkirui and Kipkemoi pocketed Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 200,000 respectively.

In the 1500m, Purity Chepkirui clocked 4:11.0 to finish first ahead of Carolyne Nyaga and Nancy Chebet to take home Ksh 150,000, as Nyaga took home Ksh 100,000 while Chebet won Ksh 60,000.

The men’s race saw Emmanuel Lemama, Francis Kimtai, and Vincent Wachi make the podium in that order.

Isaac Omurwa timed 10.2 to win the men’s 100m with Dennis Mwai (10.3) finishing second as Stephen Onyango (10.5) settled for third.

The women’s race saw Lucia Williams (12.0) cross the line first followed by Valerine Njiru (12.3) and Jane Mirigo (12.6) as Kenya Premier League referee Susan Nyambura narrowly missed podium to finish fourth.

In relays, team KDF triumphed over Prisons and Ngong A in the men’s 4X400m as Ngong Team beat KDF Blaze and Coast Team in the women’s race.

The men’s 4x100m saw Utawala A clinch the first place ahead of Mamluki and KDF 2 who finished second and third in that order.

Kenya Prisons won the women’s 4x100m followed by Kenya Police as Nairobi Team sealed the podium places.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prizes for the top five in the 100m, 4000m, 800m, and 1,500m were the same, with gold medalists receiving Ksh 150,000, silver medalists Ksh 100,000, and bronze medalists Ksh 60,000. The fourth and fifth place finishers will pocket Ksh 30,000 and Ksh 20,000.

The 4×400 and 4×100 relays saw winning teams awarded Ksh 100,000, as position two and three receive Ksh 60,000 and Ksh 30,000 respectively.

Athletics, one of the four disciplines in the BingwaFest sports extravaganza, did not take place alongside football, basketball, and rugby last weekend as it was pushed forward to pave way for the 2nd AK Track & Field Weekend Meeting held at Thika Stadium, which Betika sponsors, take place.

The other disciplines took place just over a week ago, but respective winners were feted on Thursday, with winners in football and rugby pocketing Ksh 1 million each while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball went home Ksh 500,000 richer.

The first runners-up for football and rugby were awarded Ksh 500,000 while the second runners-up rounded off the prize category and received Ksh 250,000.

The teams that finished second and third in basketball took home Ksh 250,000 and Ksh100,000 respectively.