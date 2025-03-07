Tormenta en el paraiso? New split emerges at Kenya Rugby Union

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – Another day in Kenya, another federation wrangle; this time, the theatre for this drama is the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

In a letter circulating on social media on Thursday night, the union’s ‘board’ allegedly suspended chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai pending an annual general meeting (AGM), later this month.

The statement indicated that Mutai remains suspended pending the hearing of a motion of no confidence against him on March 24 – the date of the AGM.

“Following a duly convened board meeting on Thursday, 6th March 2025, at 5:00 pm, the Board of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has unanimously resolved to suspend chairman Mr Alexander Kiplagat Mutai from all board activities with immediate effect,” the statement indicated.

It added: “The decision will remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of a motion of no confidence, which is scheduled for discussion by the union’s affiliates at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday March 24th, 2025.”

The motion of no confidence has been presented by Homeboyz RFC.

In another letter appearing on social media, authored Homeboyz chair Oscar Mango, the motion lists out the litany of charges/accusations against Mutai.

They include abuse of authority and financial mismanagement; unilateral appointments and operational failures; interference in disciplinary processes; and systemic governance violations.

Mutai is accused of allegedly appointing personal associates to various positions within the union, failing to account for finances of the Safari 7s as well as interfering with the management of Western Kenya clubs.

Mutai was elected in March 2023 at an AGM in which he romped home to victory unopposed.

Joining him in his team were Moses Ndale (vice-chairperson), Raymond Olendo (secretary), Joshua Aroni (treasurer),and…. As directors.

He had previously vied for the same position in 2017 but lost to Oduor Gangla.

In response to the latest assault, Mutai has reportedly vowed to stay put, terming the suspension as an illegality.

The latest wrangles, if not nipped in the bud, will be a sure distraction to activities on the pitch involving the national teams.

The women’s rugby 7s side are presently in Cape Town, South Africa for the second leg of the Challenger Series, following on from their triumph in the first leg.

Their male counterparts will also be in action at the fifth leg of the World Rugby Series in Hong Kong, later this month.

On the other hand, the men’s rugby 15s are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers in July as their understudies, the national under 20 side, ready to defend their Barthes Cup crown.