Stronger together: Mwanja lauds maturity levels among Lionesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team head coach Dennis Mwanja is impressed by the maturity and leadership within the squad.

Mwanja says the increasing maturity at the individual and collective level has made it easier for him to execute the vision in the team.

“We are encouraging the girls to step into leadership positions…and when you have more players in the team who want to take charge, then the coach’s vision is more likely to be accomplished,” the tactician said.

Lionesses are hours away from their first match of the second leg of the Challenger Series against Belgium in Cape Town, South Africa.

They also play next-door neighbours Uganda in the other Pool A fixture in which they will be looking to take another step into the knockout stages.

Mwanja’s charges come into the second leg as huge favourites after a slaloming run in the first leg where they beat Argentina 17-12 to win their first ever trophy, last weekend.

The former Shujaa international says the mood in the camp is upbeat as they continue their campaign for the ultimate prize – qualification to their maiden World Rugby 7s Series.

“Less is more at this point…the team are in a good state of mind. We had a field session on Wednesday, which was more about polishing our structures, all systems and combinations…and also rebooting, which went very well,” Mwanja said.

After Cape Town, focus shifts to Krakow, Poland for the third leg of the series on April 11-12.