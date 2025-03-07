Ruiru Sports Club to bid bye to club captain with golf tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – The Ruiru Sports Club will this weekend host the Captain’s Prize tournament, with 280 golfers expected to battle for glory.

The tournament, hosted by outgoing club captain James Muraguri, will feature top amateurs, seasoned golfers, and corporate players from Nairobi and surrounding regions.

“This is more than just a competition; it is a tribute to the golfing community that has supported me throughout my time as captain. Under my leadership, Ruiru Sports Club has experienced significant growth in golf and the caliber of events we host,” Muraguri, who has steered the club in the past three years as vice captain and captain, said.

He further expressed confidence in the incoming leadership as he puts his energies on the golf course, this weekend.

“As we usher in new leadership, my hope is to continue elevating the club to elite standards. I also look forward to testing my skills against some of the top players this weekend,” Muraguri said.

Speaking at the same time, golfer Rhoda Mukami thanked Muraguri for the milestones attained during his tenure.

“Captain Muraguri has been tremendous since he took over as captain 3 years ago. We have enjoyed working with him. Personally, I am happy with the great milestones we have achieved under his astute leadership. As we prepare for the weekend’s tournament, I urge golfers to turn up for a competitive and enjoyable experience at our pristine course,” Mukami said.

In November 2023, as Vice Captain, Muraguri clinched the Expo Golf Tournament at Ruiru Golf Course, marking the club’s centenary celebrations.

Playing off a handicap of 18, he secured an impressive 39 stableford points to emerge victorious in a field of 102 golfers.

Beyond his personal accomplishments on the course, Muraguri has been instrumental in enhancing the club’s profile by hosting significant tournaments.

In May 2024, under his captaincy, Ruiru Sports Club hosted the NCBA Golf Series, attracting over 200 golfers.

Ahead of the weekend’s tourney, the club hosted over 100 juniors for a tournament, last Sunday.

On Thursday, Muraguri, and his friends will sponsor another tournament as a launchpad for the weekend’s action.

The competition has received a massive shot in the arm following the backing of Chloride Exide, Ruby Granite and Old Mutual.