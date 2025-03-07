Odibets offers Sh6mn sponsorship for Boxing in Kenya - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boxing

Odibets offers Sh6mn sponsorship for Boxing in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – In a groundbreaking move that has left the sports community buzzing with excitement, Odibets, one of Kenya’s leading sports betting companies, has committed a significant sponsorship of Sh6mn to boxing in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sponsorship marks a new chapter for the sport, which has long struggled for visibility and support despite its rich history in Kenya.

The partnership was officially announced at the new boxing gig christened Odibets Nairobi Fight  Nights that is organized every first Tuesday of the month by Aiwex Sports, where key figures from the boxing world, Odibets representatives, and government officials gathered to celebrate the new deal.

The sponsorship aims to provide financial support to local boxing tournaments, improve facilities for athletes, and offer training programs for emerging talents.

The Sh6mn sponsorship from Odibets is expected to address these gaps by providing a platform for upcoming boxers to showcase their skills, with the promise of better facilities and more competitive events.

“We believe in the potential of Kenyan boxers,” said Odibets’ CEO, who highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting local talent. “Through this sponsorship, we aim to revitalize boxing in Kenya and help the sport reclaim its place as a source of national pride and international recognition.” Bettors can get boxing odds here.

“Sports, especially boxing, brings Kenyans together regardless of their background, and we are proud to be a part of this journey to uplift the spirit of competition, discipline, and hard work,” Odibets Country Marketing manager Benedict Murithi stated. “We want to see boxing in Kenya rise to the level of international competition and success, and we’re ready to stand behind that vision.”

Early this month, Odibets revamped it’s Cash-out feature will see betting fanatics be able to save money upon placing their bets on the Odibets platform. The feature is very crucial to punters as it helps one secure their wins and cut losses. The Cashout helps you decide when to end your bet thus helps you save something if you lose the bet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved