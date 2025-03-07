Neymar returns to Brazil squad after 17-month absence - Capital Sports
Football

Neymar returns to Brazil squad after 17-month absence

Published

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, March 7, 2025 – Neymar has been recalled to the Brazil squad after a 17-month absence for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

The Santos forward has not featured for the Selecao since sustaining a knee injury against Uruguay in October 2023.

However, after an underwhelming spell at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, he has caught the eye since moving back to his boyhood club in January.

The 33-year-old has registered three goals and three assists in seven appearances in the Brazilian top flight.

Only Cafu (142) has more caps for Brazil than Neymar (128) – who is his country’s record scorer with 79 goals, two more than Pele.

Brazil, who are fifth in the Conmebol table with 18 points from 12 games, host Colombia on 21 March and then visit leaders Argentina five days later.

Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson are among an 10-strong contingent of Premier League players included in Dorival Jr’s squad.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest centre-backs Gabriel and Murillo have also been picked, along with Wolves duo Andre and Matheus Cunha, and Newcastle pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Manchester City winger Savinho are among the attacking options.

