Lionesses maul stubborn Uganda Cranes at Challenger Series derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – Sheila Chajira scored in extra time as Kenya Lionesses saw off a stubborn Uganda in their Pool A encounter of the second leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Grace Adhiambo drew first blood for Dennis Mwanja’s side in the third minute, only two minutes after Uganda’s Samira Ayikoru had been sent to the naughty seat for reckless play.

The skipper reacted quickly to tap the ball after the referee had played the advantage at the edge of the Ugandans’ try box.

Adhiambo then barged and went over the white chalk before their fellow East Africans could react.

As has been the norm, unfortunately, the skipper could not convert the extras.

Two minutes before the breather, the Lady Cranes drew level through Lydia Namabiro, who beat Sinaida Nyachio for pace on the outside before putting the ball over the white chalk.

The second half was a replay of the first one in which both side went at each other but were let down by ball handling mistakes.

Lionesses’ Sheila Chaljira was then banished to the sin bin for unsavoury play but the numerical disadvantage, it was the ladies in green who almost had the last laugh.

With mounting pressure in their 22, Nyachio’s long kick into the Ugandan territory culminated in a scrum in favour of the Kenyans.

The Lionesses having opted for a penalty, however, could not convert between the posts, leading to extra time.

Uganda were left hamstrung in the 17th minute after Ayikoru was given her marching orders after she was deemed to have intercepted a pass with her hands with ill-intent.

Despite being a woman down, the Cranes fought gallantly despite Lionesses’ incessant knocking on their 22.

Their resistance finally waned after Namabiro was sent to the sin bin, creating more gaps for the Kenyans.

From a ruck at the edge of the try box, Nyachio laid off the ball to Chajira who defiantly went over despite Ugandans’ best effort to tackle her down.

The win puts Kenya on top of Pool A with six points — and direct passage into the final four.