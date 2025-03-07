Kenyans eager to punch above weight for glory at World Boxing Champs - Capital Sports
Kenyan team to the Women's World Boxing Championships before departure to Serbia.

Boxing

Kenyans eager to punch above weight for glory at World Boxing Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – Team Kenya jetted out on Thursday night in time for the Women’s World Boxing Championships, in Nis, Serbia from March 8-16.

The team of eight pugilists and four officials will be expected to arrive in Eastern Europe in time for the technical meeting and official draw for the global competition.

Kenya will be looking to clinch their first ever medal, which has proved elusive since they debuted at the competition in Bridgetown, Barbados in 2012.

The team are a mix of youth and experience, including longstanding captain Liz Andiego who is the only one in the team to have participated in all the editions in which Kenya has featured.

The London Olympian’s best performance to date is a quarterfinal appearance in 2022 and 2023.

In the last edition in New Delhi, India, Andiego lost to Kazakhtan’s Fariza Sholtay in a light heavyweight bout quarterfinal match-up.

Other pugilists on the team to Serbia include Veronica Mbithe (light-flyweight), Lencer Akinyi (flyweight), Amina Martha (bantamweight), Pauline Chege (featherweight), Emily Juma (lightweight), Cynthia Mwai (light-welterweight), and Friza Anyango (welterweight).

