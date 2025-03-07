Ex Kenyan international tips McCarthy to succeed as Harambee Stars coach - Capital Sports
New Harambee Stars head coach Benni MacCarthy with FKF boss Hussein Mohammed during the unveiling on March 3, 2025. Photo,RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Ex Kenyan international tips McCarthy to succeed as Harambee Stars coach

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Former Kenyan international Simeon Mulama has backed South African Benni McCarthy to succeed as the Harambee Stars head coach, based on his previous working experiences.

McCarthy, who is an immediate first team head coach at English Premier League side Manchester United was recently unveiled as Kenya’s national team head coach.

Mulama, who is one of the biggest legends of the Harambee Stars midfield, has told Telecomasia.net that he has strong belief that the former South African international can take Kenya to the next level.

“As Kenya, we needed such a coach with huge international pedigree. We needed someone who understands African football and has coached at the highest levels. McCarthy ticks all the boxes and he is someone who has a proven track record. I believe he will bring in something special to the national team. He has played at the highest level, he understands the needs and demands of a professional footballer and so will find it easy relating with the players,” Mulama told Telecomasia.

McCarthy was part of former Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag’s backroom staff, and worked as the attack coach. He left immediately after ten Hag was shown the door at United.

He has previously coached back at home in South Africa with Cape Town City and AmaZulu, and this will be his first national team job.

Despite his lack of experience at national level, Mulama believes that he can adapt quick and give Kenya the results it desires.

