Doncic and James power Lakers to another win as Curry shines

NEW YORK, United States, March 7, 2025 – Star duo Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined again as the LA Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games by defeating the New York Knicks 113-109 in overtime.

Recent signing Doncic scored 32 points while the NBA’s all-time leading scorer James added 31 as the Lakers came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win.

Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, scored five points in overtime as the Lakers improved to 9-2 record since he made his debut last month.

The Lakers, who top the Western Conference Pacific, now begin a four-game road trip against current NBA champions the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

‘Like watching Cirque du Soleil’

Steph Curry starred again with another basket from near the halfway line as the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-119.

Curry was 38 feet from the basket with 0.3 seconds left in the first half when he turned and scored, on his way to a 40-point haul.

“Most people can make that shot luckily,” team-mate Draymond Green said. “We all knew that shot was going in. That’s a different thing. It’s like watching Cirque du Soleil or something.”

“That one, that’s not in the practice routine,” Curry said.

“It did surprise me, though. That’s why I just ran to the locker room.”

Meanwhile, there were wins for the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets.