Coup d’etat at the Container: Mutai fires back at Olendo in emerging power tussle at Kenya Rugby Union

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – The power struggles bedevilling the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have escalated with chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai threatening legal action against secretary general Raymond Olendo for suspending him.

In a letter addressed via his lawyer, Peter Wachira of Kipkenda and Advocates, Mutai says the board meeting that suspended him was constituted illegally.

“However, we are instructed that on 5th March 2025, you purpoted to call and preside over a sham and illegal meeting which you christened as an ‘emergency board meeting despite lacking the requisite powers under the Kenya Rugby Union Constitution and Board Charter to do so, in which only 4(four) members of the board requested for a meeting,” Wachira said.

The chair has further accused his secretary general of illegally issuing a motion of no confidence against him, to be discussed at the annual general meeting (AGM) on March 24.

“A reading of these provisions makes it clear your resolution to present a motion of no confidence against our client to members and/or affiliates during the forthcoming AGM is time-barred as it ought to have reached the union not later than 2nd March 2025. Please note that any attempt to present and/or deliberate on the time barred motion at the AGM on 24th March 2025 shall be illegal, null and void ab initio,” the letter reads.

Moreover, Mutai says the decision to suspend him is hinged on high-handedness as he has not been offered an opportunity to defend himself.

“Curiously, your unilateral decision to suspend our client from his position as chair of the board, issue a notice to the public in respect to the same, block him from accessing KRU bank accounts, deny him access to his official KRU email and remove him from the KRU board whatsapp group all reeks of high-handedness and impunity and have had the effect of condemning our client unheard,” it says. Ian Mugambi (L) and Ray Olendo share a conversation during a past union meeting. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Subsequently, the chair has issued his secretary with three days to reverse the decision lest he institutes legal proceedings.

The latest twist continues a chaotic 24 hours at the container – the nickname of KRU headquarters at the RFUEA Grounds.

Earlier on Friday, Olendo had sent a press release to newsrooms, announcing the decision to suspend Mutai following an alleged board meeting on Thursday night.

“The board has unanimously resolved to temporarily suspend chairman Mr Alexander Kiplagat Mutai from all board activities, pending a governance review at the upcoming AGM on 24th March 2025. The KRU board remains committed to upholding the integrity, stability and best interests of Kenyan rugby,” the release indicated.

The power struggle comes amidst ongoing preparations by the national teams as well as local competitions.

The national women’s rugby 7s are scheduled to face Belgium in their opening Pool A fixture of the second leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town on Friday evening.

Their male counterparts will be in Hong Kong at the end of the month for the fifth leg of the World Rugby Series.

Meanwhile, the men’s rugby 15s team are set to begin their 2027 World Cup qualifiers in July as their understudies, Chipu, continue preps to defend their Barthes Cup Under 20 Cup.

The local league top-tier, Kenya Cup, is set for the ultimate round of the regular season this weekend.

Additionally, Mutai is set to sign a sponsorship deal with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) – reportedly for the Kenya Cup – on Tuesday morning.