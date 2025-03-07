Adhiambo on fire as Lionesses tear Belgium apart at Challenger Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – Grace Adhiambo scored a first half hattrick as the Kenya Lionesses began the second leg of the Challenger Series with victory over Belgium in Cape Town on Friday evening.

Hungry to lay down a marker, the Lionesses began firing from all cylinders from the first whistle.

Adhiambo notched her first try in the first minute, going over after a sustained period of pressure in the Belgian 22.

She could not convert between the posts but soon atoned for the miss with her second try after a crisscross run onto the left flank before touching down on the white chalk.

Stunned by the Lionesses’ start, the Belgians sought to mount an assault of their own after the restart.

However, the physicality of Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s side was telling as Adhiambo completed her treble at the stroke of halftime.

From a steal deep in their 22, the skipper emerged with the oval ball, piercing through the bamboozled Belgians with supersonic speed before gleefully going over between the posts.

Sinaida Nyachio then added the extras to put the gloss on a perfect scoreline — and a just reward for the Lionesses predator approach to the game.

The Belgians, however, came back a re-energised side and were immediately rewarded for their change of attitude.

Femke Soens pulled one back for the Belgians, shielding off a pack of Lionesses to put the ball over the white chalk.

The Kenyans had the opportunity to respond with a try of their own but were let down by poor ball handling errors at crucial moments.

Despite both sides going hammer and tongs at each other, there were no more additions to the scoreline.

Kenya face Uganda in their next Pool A tie on Friday night.