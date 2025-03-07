10-man Team Kenya for Victoria Cup title defence announced - Capital Sports
From Left: Kenya Golf Union executive member Frank Wambua, chair Njani Nderitu, honorary secretary David Ndung'u and treasurer Karigu Macharia after a media briefing on the Victoria Cup.

Golf

10-man Team Kenya for Victoria Cup title defence announced

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2025 – Kenya Golf Union (KGU) have announced a 10-man team to this year’s Victoria Cup, scheduled on March 20-22 at the Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort.

The team, to be captained by Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirma, also includes Daniel Kiragu (Muthaiga Golf Club), Tsevi Soni (Sigona Golf Club), Elvis Muigua (Kiambu Golf Club), Josphat Rono Raphael Leming’ani and Kevin Anyien (Golf Park Golf Club), Elly Barno (Nandi Bears Golf Club), Krish Shah and Ebill Omollo (Vet Lab Sports Club).

Speaking after the team’s announcement, KGU Vice Chairman and Tournament Director, Chris Kinuthia, expressed confidence in the players’ ability to ensure the trophy remains at home.

“We are excited to announce a team made up of elite amateur players as well as top juniors from across the country. The team has been training under the leadership of our national team coach,” Kinuthia said.

The hosts will be hoping to retain the trophy for the third consecutive time following last year’s edition at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Kenya came back home with top honour after tying on 11 points with their next-door neighbours.

The Victoria Cup was first played in 2016, marking the beginning of what has now become a key annual golfing event in East Africa. 

The par 72 Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort is the newest golf club in Kenya and is expected to host more international tournaments in the future.

In addition to the main competition, there will be a subsidiary event on Saturday morning (March 22). 

