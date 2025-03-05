Safety first: What motorists need to know about 2025 Safari Rally traffic rules

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5, 2025 – The National Police Service (NPS) have outlined strict regulations to ensure safety during this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Staff officer operations for the traffic department, Eric Kiragu, says travellers heading to Western Kenya will have to use the Narok route via Mai Mahiu.

“As from March 20-23, parking of lorries and trucks by the roadside especially at Kikopey and Mai Mahiu to Naivasha route will not be allowed. An alternative parking area will be provided. Motorists heading towards Nyanza, Western Kenya and North Rift are advised to use the Narok route after Mai Mahiu,” Kiragu said.

Additionally, travellers heading to Nakuru from Central Kenya will also have to use an alternative route.

“Motorists heading to Nakuru from Central Kenya are advised to divert at Thika then proceed on via Safaricom Foundation route and pass through Gakoe, Magumu, Njabini, Engineer, Olkalau and Lanet as they proceed to their destination,” he said.

Kiragu emphasised that the service will not be lenient towards traffic offenders, urging them to adhere to the traffic rules.

“No overlapping will be allowed along the Nairobi-Naivasha-Nakuru and Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road during the period of the rally. There will be limited use of the said roads and therefore motorists are advised to seek alternatives,” he said.

The Safari Rally is set to rev off on March 20 with a ceremonial flagoff along City Hall before the super special stage at Kasarani.

As has been the case with previous editions, the rally is expected to attract huge number of spectators who will be trooping to Naivasha in droves.

Speaking at the same time, AA Kenya’s director of mobility services, Timothy Keli, urged Kenyans to drive safely and drink responsibly even as they make their way to Naivasha and back.

“You have to ensure that there is always one of you who is sober enough to drive when you are using the road. We want a safe and secure Safari Rally to ensure it is a memorable event,” he said.

More security updates will be provided as the D-Day nears.