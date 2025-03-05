2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Cycling Series Heads to Machakos for Second Leg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series continues this Saturday, March 8, with its second leg in Machakos, where over 250 cyclists are expected to tackle the region’s stunning yet demanding terrain.

Organized by the Amani Project in partnership with LOOP, the series is aimed at promoting a vibrant cycling culture, nurturing emerging talent, and positioning Kenya as a world-class cycling destination.

Commenting ahead of the event, Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP DFS said; “Machakos offers the perfect blend of challenge and scenery, making it an exciting stop in the LOOP Safari Gravel Series. We are proud to support a platform that not only fuels competitive cycling but also fosters a growing community of riders passionate about the sport.”

Participants will compete across three race categories tailored to different skill levels: the 120 km LOOP for professional riders, the 60 km LOOP for enthusiasts and recreational cyclists, and the 20 km LOOP for amateurs. There will also be a 5 KM LOOP for juniors under 18 years.

The route has been meticulously designed to challenge riders while showcasing the breathtaking gravel landscapes of Machakos.

Amani Project Director of Operations, Hanifa Said expressed confidence in the preparations of the event, saying, “We are excited to bring the LOOP Safari Gravel Series to Machakos for the very first time.”

“This is an important step in our mission to expand cycling opportunities across Kenya. The preparations are currently ongoing, and we are confident that the event will offer cyclists a challenging yet rewarding experience.”

“This leg not only opens up a new region for gravel cycling but also showcases the diversity of Kenya’s terrain for cycling activities. We expect both participants and fans to have a great experience this weekend.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Top performers in the elite 120 km team categories will compete for generous prizes, with KES 125,000, KES 100,000, and KES 70,000 awarded to the top three teams.

The Machakos course promises an exhilarating experience, featuring a mix of smooth gravel roads, flowing single tracks, and scenic paths winding through local farmlands. Cyclists will navigate a dynamic combination of flat sections for rhythm and steep climbs to test their endurance, all set against the backdrop of Machakos County’s hilly terrain.

The series kicked off last month at Tatu City, attracting over 500 elite and recreational cyclists from across East Africa. The event saw thrilling performances, with two-time LOOP Safari Gravel Series champion Jordan Schleck defending his title in the elite men’s 120 km race, clocking an impressive time of 3:42:06 while Xaverine Nirere claimed victory in the elite women’s category with a remarkable time of 4:06:05.

Following the Machakos leg, the 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series will continue with two additional races in Naivasha on 15th June (a UCI-accredited race) and Vipingo on 23rd August.