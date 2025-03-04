Odibets Celebrates FKF’s Appointment of McCarthy, Pledges Support for Hussein and Mariga’s Leadership - Capital Sports
Odibets Celebrates FKF’s Appointment of McCarthy, Pledges Support for Hussein and Mariga’s Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has commended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for appointing Benni McCarthy as the new Harambee Stars head coach.

The move, seen as a turning point for Kenyan football, has been widely welcomed by fans and stakeholders alike.

Odibets has been a key partner in supporting the sport’s growth, and with a fresh leadership team at FKF, led by President Hussein Mohammed and Deputy President McDonald Mariga, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to elevating the football experience in Kenya.

As Harambee Stars prepare for their next big matches, football enthusiasts can experience the thrill of the game beyond the pitch.

Odibets offers fans a chance to predict and win on their favourite team, with the best odds, instant payouts, and exciting bonuses. Whether you’re backing McCarthy’s new squad or just testing your football instincts, Odibets is the home of real winners.

With football fever at an all-time high, now’s the time to sign up, place your bets, and be part of Kenya’s football revolution. Join thousands of fans making every moment count, play on Odibets today!

Recently Odibets launched the Aviator challenges under the popular “Aviator” game. The Aviator challenges entail one completing certain tasks as they play the Aviator game.

The tasks may be highest multiplier – flying the longest as you play the game and Tournament – finishing with the highest points on the leader board as you play the game. This and many more offers are available to betting fanatics on the Odibets platform.

