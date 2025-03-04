Messi named in provisional Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Mar 4 – Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi was among 33 players included in a provisional Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

Uncapped pair Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City) and Santiago Castro (Bologna) were also named on a preliminary list for the matches later this month, the Argentine Football Association said on its official website.

But there was no place for defender Marcos Acuna, who was overlooked after a series of poor performances for River Plate in Argentina’s top flight.

Argentina will meet Uruguay in Montevideo on March 21 and Brazil in Buenos Aires four days later.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champion currently leads the South American zone standings with 25 points from 12 games, five points ahead of second-placed Uruguay.